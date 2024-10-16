deBridge (DBR) Technical Analysis Today The deBridge Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DBR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about deBridge's analysis below. Sign Up

deBridge (DBR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01449 -- -2.69% +0.06% -1.57%

DeBridge Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DeBridge across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 18 Neutral 6 Buy 2 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 6 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01452 0.0145 R2 0.0145 0.01448 R1 0.01446 0.01446 PP 0.01444 0.01444 S1 0.0144 0.01442 S2 0.01438 0.0144 S3 0.01434 0.01438

DeBridge Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.23M $1.61 M $1.83 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.02 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. DeBridge Capital Flow Net Inflow DBRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-25 $0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.05 M 0.02 2026-08-22 -$0.03 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade deBridge (DBR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live deBridge price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DBR / USDT $0.01449 $0.01449 $0.01449 -0.06% 3.42M (USDT) Trade