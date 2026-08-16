Data Network (DATA) Technical Analysis Today The Data Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DATA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Data Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Data Network (DATA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1868 -- +6.25% -29.01% +24.53%

Data Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Data Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 7 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 2 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 5 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1864 0.1864 R2 0.1864 0.1863 R1 0.1863 0.1863 PP 0.1863 0.1863 S1 0.1862 0.1862 S2 0.1862 0.1862 S3 0.1861 0.1862

Data Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.11M $1.17 M $1.28 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.01 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Data Network Capital Flow Net Inflow DATAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.19 2026-08-25 $0.14 M 0.19 2026-08-24 $0.54 M 0.19 2026-08-23 $0.23 M 0.19 2026-08-22 $0.26 M 0.19 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.