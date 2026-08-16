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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Data Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Data Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Data Network (DATA) Technical Analysis Today

Data Network (DATA) Technical Analysis Today

The Data Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DATA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Data Network's analysis below.

Data Network (DATA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1868--+6.25%-29.01%+24.53%
Know more about Data Network Price

Data Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Data Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 1
Neutral 7
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 2Buy 12
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 5Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1864
0.1864
R2
0.1864
0.1863
R1
0.1863
0.1863
PP
0.1863
0.1863
S1
0.1862
0.1862
S2
0.1862
0.1862
S3
0.1861
0.1862

Data Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.11M
$1.17 M
$1.28 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Data Network Capital Flow

Net InflowDATAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.19
2026-08-25$0.14 M0.19
2026-08-24$0.54 M0.19
2026-08-23$0.23 M0.19
2026-08-22$0.26 M0.19

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Data Network

Trade Data Network (DATA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Data Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DATA/USDT
$0.1868
$0.1868$0.1868
-0.37%
483.96K (USDT)
DATA/USDC
$0.1867
$0.1867$0.1867
-0.47%
284.84K (USDT)
DATA/ETH
$0.00007574
$0.00007574$0.00007574
+0.34%
69.80K (USDT)
DATA/BTC
$0.000002356
$0.000002356$0.000002356
-0.16%
117.07K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

DATA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DATA
DATA
USD
USD

1 DATA = 0.1868 USD