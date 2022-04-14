The Final Form Bull (CZ) Technical Analysis Today The The Final Form Bull Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CZ's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about The Final Form Bull's analysis below. Sign Up

The Final Form Bull (CZ) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.002345 -- -12.64% -66.61% -68.74%

The Final Form Bull Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of The Final Form Bull across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 16 Neutral 7 Buy 3 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 2 Neutral 7 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00251 0.00247 R2 0.00247 0.00245 R1 0.00245 0.00244 PP 0.00242 0.00242 S1 0.0024 0.00239 S2 0.00236 0.00238 S3 0.00234 0.00236

The Final Form Bull Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -2.35M $0.03 M $2.38 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.02 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. The Final Form Bull Capital Flow Net Inflow CZUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade The Final Form Bull (CZ) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live The Final Form Bull price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CZ / USD1 $0.002333 $0.002333 $0.002333 -3.07% 24.11M (USDT) Trade CZ / USDT $0.002345 $0.002345 $0.002345 -2.33% 26.84M (USDT) Trade