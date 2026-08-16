Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Citrea, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Citrea, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About CTR

CTR Price Info

What is CTR

CTR Whitepaper

CTR Official Website

CTR Tokenomics

CTR Price Forecast

CTR History

CTR Buying Guide

CTR-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CTR Spot

CTR USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Citrea (CTR) Technical Analysis Today

Citrea (CTR) Technical Analysis Today

The Citrea Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CTR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Citrea's analysis below.

Citrea (CTR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.008561--+1.25%+9.37%-44.45%
Know more about Citrea Price

Citrea Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Citrea across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 0
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 0Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.008593
0.008592
R2
0.008592
0.008591
R1
0.008591
0.008591
PP
0.00859
0.00859
S1
0.008589
0.008589
S2
0.008588
0.008589
S3
0.008587
0.008588

Citrea Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.19M
$1.70 M
$1.89 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.14 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.33 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.33 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Citrea Capital Flow

Net InflowCTRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.03 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Citrea

Trade Citrea (CTR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Citrea price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CTR/USDT
$0.008558
$0.008558$0.008558
+0.78%
7.73M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CTR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CTR
CTR
USD
USD

1 CTR = 0.008561 USD