CryBaby (CRYBB) Information A classic IP under Pop Mart Official Website: https://crybaby.meme/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/FP2XnGpqP5opNZujB6KPpXYWSAwq7BbTUVUnRij1bonk

CryBaby (CRYBB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CryBaby (CRYBB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.86M All-Time High: $ 0.024903 All-Time Low: $ 0.003517978296021758 Current Price: $ 0.004858

CryBaby (CRYBB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CryBaby (CRYBB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRYBB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRYBB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRYBB's tokenomics, explore CRYBB token's live price!

