ONEchain (CROSS) Technical Analysis Today The ONEchain Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CROSS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ONEchain's analysis below. Sign Up

ONEchain (CROSS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.11417 -- +12.68% +15.32% +19.72%

ONEchain Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ONEchain across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 6 Buy 19 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 1 Neutral 6 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.11432 0.11432 R2 0.11432 0.11431 R1 0.11431 0.11431 PP 0.11431 0.11431 S1 0.1143 0.1143 S2 0.1143 0.1143 S3 0.11429 0.1143

ONEchain Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.18M $3.33 M $3.51 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.14 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.14 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.93 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.95 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ONEchain Capital Flow Net Inflow CROSSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade ONEchain (CROSS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live ONEchain price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CROSS / USDT $0.11421 $0.11421 $0.11421 +0.14% 536.92K (USDT) Trade