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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ONEchain, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ONEchain, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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ONEchain (CROSS) Technical Analysis Today

ONEchain (CROSS) Technical Analysis Today

The ONEchain Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CROSS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ONEchain's analysis below.

ONEchain (CROSS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.11417--+12.68%+15.32%+19.72%
Know more about ONEchain Price

ONEchain Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ONEchain across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 1
Neutral 6
Buy 19
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 1Neutral 6Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.11432
0.11432
R2
0.11432
0.11431
R1
0.11431
0.11431
PP
0.11431
0.11431
S1
0.1143
0.1143
S2
0.1143
0.1143
S3
0.11429
0.1143

ONEchain Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.18M
$3.33 M
$3.51 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.14 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.93 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.95 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

ONEchain Capital Flow

Net InflowCROSSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about ONEchain

Trade ONEchain (CROSS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ONEchain price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CROSS/USDT
$0.11421
$0.11421$0.11421
+0.14%
536.92K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CROSS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CROSS
CROSS
USD
USD

1 CROSS = 0.11417 USD