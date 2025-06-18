Crocs Logo

Crocs (CROCS) Live Price Chart

CROCS Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Crocs (CROCS) today is 0.00006654 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. CROCS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crocs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 54.75K USD
- Crocs price change within the day is +23.41%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD

Get real-time price updates of the CROCS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CROCS price information.

CROCS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Crocs for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000126392+23.41%
30 Days$ -0.00093346-93.35%
60 Days$ -0.00093346-93.35%
90 Days$ -0.00093346-93.35%
Crocs Price Change Today

Today, CROCS recorded a change of $ +0.0000126392 (+23.41%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Crocs 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00093346 (-93.35%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Crocs 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CROCS saw a change of $ -0.00093346 (-93.35%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Crocs 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00093346 (-93.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CROCS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Crocs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0000533
$ 0.0000533$ 0.0000533

$ 0.00006908
$ 0.00006908$ 0.00006908

$ 0.004
$ 0.004$ 0.004

+0.03%

+23.41%

+49.86%

CROCS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 54.75K
$ 54.75K$ 54.75K

--
----

What is Crocs (CROCS)

A meme coin featuring a slipper-wearing crocodile as its mascot.

Crocs is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Crocs investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CROCS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Crocs on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Crocs buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Crocs Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Crocs, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CROCS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Crocs price prediction page.

Crocs Price History

Tracing CROCS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CROCS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Crocs price history page.

Crocs (CROCS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Crocs (CROCS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CROCS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Crocs (CROCS)

Looking for how to buy Crocs? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Crocs on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CROCS to Local Currencies

1 CROCS to VND
1.7510001
1 CROCS to AUD
A$0.0001024716
1 CROCS to GBP
0.0000492396
1 CROCS to EUR
0.0000572244
1 CROCS to USD
$0.00006654
1 CROCS to MYR
RM0.0002821296
1 CROCS to TRY
0.0026296608
1 CROCS to JPY
¥0.0096542886
1 CROCS to RUB
0.0052227246
1 CROCS to INR
0.0057430674
1 CROCS to IDR
Rp1.0908194976
1 CROCS to KRW
0.0912755796
1 CROCS to PHP
0.003782799
1 CROCS to EGP
￡E.0.0033343194
1 CROCS to BRL
R$0.0003653046
1 CROCS to CAD
C$0.0000904944
1 CROCS to BDT
0.0081338496
1 CROCS to NGN
0.102684528
1 CROCS to UAH
0.0027634062
1 CROCS to VES
Bs0.00678708
1 CROCS to PKR
Rs0.0188494512
1 CROCS to KZT
0.0345123018
1 CROCS to THB
฿0.002165877
1 CROCS to TWD
NT$0.0019655916
1 CROCS to AED
د.إ0.0002442018
1 CROCS to CHF
Fr0.0000538974
1 CROCS to HKD
HK$0.0005216736
1 CROCS to MAD
.د.م0.0006061794
1 CROCS to MXN
$0.0012635946

Crocs Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Crocs, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Crocs

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an "as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC's control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

