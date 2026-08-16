CoW Protocol (COW) Technical Analysis Today The CoW Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into COW's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CoW Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

CoW Protocol (COW) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1214 -- +11.88% -8.45% -23.07%

CoW Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CoW Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1209 0.1209 R2 0.1209 0.1208 R1 0.1207 0.1207 PP 0.1206 0.1206 S1 0.1205 0.1206 S2 0.1204 0.1205 S3 0.1203 0.1204

CoW Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.16M $5.93 M $5.77 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.68 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.65 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $1.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. CoW Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow COWUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.12 2026-08-25 $0.03 M 0.12 2026-08-24 -$0.11 M 0.12 2026-08-23 -$0.05 M 0.12 2026-08-22 -$0.11 M 0.11 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade CoW Protocol (COW) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live CoW Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume COW / USDT $0.1213 $0.1213 $0.1213 +1.76% 666.25K (USDT) Trade