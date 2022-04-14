Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Technical Analysis Today The Collect on Fanable Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into COLLECT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Collect on Fanable's analysis below. Sign Up

Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.06555 -- +24.66% +43.37% +17.43%

Collect on Fanable Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Collect on Fanable across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 19 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.06583 0.06581 R2 0.06581 0.06579 R1 0.06577 0.06578 PP 0.06576 0.06576 S1 0.06572 0.06573 S2 0.0657 0.06572 S3 0.06566 0.0657

Collect on Fanable Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.32M $2.31 M $2.63 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.26 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.26 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $3.06 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Collect on Fanable Capital Flow Net Inflow COLLECTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Collect on Fanable price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume COLLECT / USDT $0.06555 $0.06555 $0.06555 +1.78% 1.77M (USDT) Trade