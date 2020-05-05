Centric Swap (CNS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Centric Swap (CNS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Centric Swap (CNS) Information CNS is a Binance Smart Chain-based token that serves as the Centric Network’s on- and off-ramp. Centric Network itself is a dual-cryptocurrency payment network. Official Website: https://www.centric.com Whitepaper: https://www.centric.com/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.centric.com Buy CNS Now!

Market Cap: $ 42.19K
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 99.20B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.0043768
All-Time Low: $ 0.000000384274467322
Current Price: $ 0.0000004253

Centric Swap (CNS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Centric Swap (CNS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CNS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CNS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CNS's tokenomics, explore CNS token's live price!

