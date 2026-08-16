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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on USD.AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on USD.AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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USD.AI (CHIP) Technical Analysis Today

USD.AI (CHIP) Technical Analysis Today

The USD.AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CHIP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about USD.AI's analysis below.

USD.AI (CHIP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03141--+16.11%+7.27%-26.69%
Know more about USD.AI Price

USD.AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of USD.AI across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 14
Neutral 4
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 1Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0314
0.03139
R2
0.03139
0.03139
R1
0.03139
0.03139
PP
0.03138
0.03138
S1
0.03138
0.03138
S2
0.03137
0.03138
S3
0.03137
0.03137

USD.AI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.11M
$6.54 M
$7.65 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.07M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.71 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.77 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.19M
7-Day Active Buys
$4.88 M
7-Day Active Sells
$5.07 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

USD.AI Capital Flow

Net InflowCHIPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.03
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.03
2026-08-24$0.13 M0.03
2026-08-23$0.24 M0.03
2026-08-22-$0.21 M0.03

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about USD.AI

Trade USD.AI (CHIP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live USD.AI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CHIP/USDC
$0.0314
$0.0314$0.0314
-1.06%
1.70M (USDT)
CHIP/USDT
$0.03141
$0.03141$0.03141
-1.09%
14.89M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CHIP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CHIP
CHIP
USD
USD

1 CHIP = 0.03141 USD