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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Just a chill guy, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Just a chill guy, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About CHILLGUY

CHILLGUY Price Info

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Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Technical Analysis Today

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Technical Analysis Today

The Just a chill guy Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CHILLGUY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Just a chill guy's analysis below.

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.011592--+5.80%-4.03%-0.99%
Know more about Just a chill guy Price

Just a chill guy Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Just a chill guy across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 2
Neutral 6
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 1Buy 12
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 5Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01167
0.01166
R2
0.01166
0.01164
R1
0.01164
0.01164
PP
0.01163
0.01163
S1
0.0116
0.01161
S2
0.0116
0.01161
S3
0.01157
0.0116

Just a chill guy Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.73M
$7.73 M
$6.99 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.31 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.31 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Just a chill guy Capital Flow

Net InflowCHILLGUYUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.04 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Just a chill guy

Trade Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Just a chill guy price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CHILLGUY/USDT
$0.011592
$0.011592$0.011592
-0.22%
6.81M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CHILLGUY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CHILLGUY
CHILLGUY
USD
USD

1 CHILLGUY = 0.011592 USD