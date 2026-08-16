Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Technical Analysis Today The Just a chill guy Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CHILLGUY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Just a chill guy's analysis below. Sign Up

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.011592 -- +5.80% -4.03% -0.99%

Just a chill guy Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Just a chill guy across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 6 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 1 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 5 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01167 0.01166 R2 0.01166 0.01164 R1 0.01164 0.01164 PP 0.01163 0.01163 S1 0.0116 0.01161 S2 0.0116 0.01161 S3 0.01157 0.0116

Just a chill guy Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.73M $7.73 M $6.99 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.07 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.31 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.31 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Just a chill guy Capital Flow Net Inflow CHILLGUYUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-25 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-23 -$0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.04 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Just a chill guy price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CHILLGUY / USDT $0.011592 $0.011592 $0.011592 -0.22% 6.81M (USDT) Trade