What is Forkast (CGX)
Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets.
Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.
Forkast Price Prediction
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Forkast, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CGX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Forkast price prediction page.
Forkast Price History
Tracing CGX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CGX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Forkast price history page.
How to buy Forkast (CGX)
The live price of Forkast (CGX) is 0.001522 USD.
The current market cap of Forkast is $ 263.61K USD. It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CGX by its real-time market price of 0.001522 USD.
The current circulating supply of Forkast (CGX) is 173.20M USD.
As of 2025-04-14, the highest price of Forkast (CGX) is 0.49499 USD.
The 24-hour trading volume of Forkast (CGX) is $ 405.24 USD. You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.
