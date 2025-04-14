What is Forkast (CGX)

Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets. Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.

Forkast is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Forkast investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check CGX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Forkast on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Forkast buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Forkast Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Forkast, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CGX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Forkast price prediction page.

Forkast Price History

Tracing CGX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CGX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Forkast price history page.

How to buy Forkast (CGX)

Looking for how to buy Forkast? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Forkast on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CGX to Local Currencies

1 CGX to VND ₫ 39.025602 1 CGX to AUD A$ 0.00240476 1 CGX to GBP ￡ 0.00115672 1 CGX to EUR € 0.00132414 1 CGX to USD $ 0.001522 1 CGX to MYR RM 0.00671202 1 CGX to TRY ₺ 0.05786644 1 CGX to JPY ¥ 0.21770688 1 CGX to RUB ₽ 0.12886774 1 CGX to INR ₹ 0.13090722 1 CGX to IDR Rp 25.36665652 1 CGX to KRW ₩ 2.17117866 1 CGX to PHP ₱ 0.08686054 1 CGX to EGP ￡E. 0.07795684 1 CGX to BRL R$ 0.00896458 1 CGX to CAD C$ 0.00210036 1 CGX to BDT ৳ 0.1845425 1 CGX to NGN ₦ 2.4235567 1 CGX to UAH ₴ 0.06287382 1 CGX to VES Bs 0.108062 1 CGX to PKR Rs 0.42584038 1 CGX to KZT ₸ 0.78492584 1 CGX to THB ฿ 0.05089568 1 CGX to TWD NT$ 0.0493889 1 CGX to AED د.إ 0.00558574 1 CGX to CHF Fr 0.00123282 1 CGX to HKD HK$ 0.0117955 1 CGX to MAD .د.م 0.01412416 1 CGX to MXN $ 0.03083572

Forkast Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Forkast, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Forkast What is the price of Forkast (CGX) today? The live price of Forkast (CGX) is 0.001522 USD . What is the market cap of Forkast (CGX)? The current market cap of Forkast is $ 263.61K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CGX by its real-time market price of 0.001522 USD . What is the circulating supply of Forkast (CGX)? The current circulating supply of Forkast (CGX) is 173.20M USD . What was the highest price of Forkast (CGX)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Forkast (CGX) is 0.49499 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Forkast (CGX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Forkast (CGX) is $ 405.24 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Innovation as Title Sponsor at Dubai’s Premier Crypto Event TOKEN2049 MEXC will proudly participate as one of the seven exclusive Title Sponsors at TOKEN2049 Dubai at the prestigious Madinat Jumeirah!