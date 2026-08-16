Canton Network (CC) Technical Analysis Today The Canton Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Canton Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Canton Network (CC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.12131 -- +34.60% -1.48% -22.25%

Canton Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Canton Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 5 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 5 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.12113 0.12112 R2 0.12112 0.12112 R1 0.12112 0.12112 PP 0.12111 0.12111 S1 0.12111 0.12111 S2 0.1211 0.12111 S3 0.1211 0.1211

Canton Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -2.65M $9.01 M $11.67 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.99 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.99 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $2.67 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.70 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Canton Network Capital Flow Net Inflow CCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.06 M 0.12 2026-08-25 -$0.07 M 0.12 2026-08-24 $0.87 M 0.13 2026-08-23 $0.40 M 0.12 2026-08-22 $1.42 M 0.12 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Canton Network (CC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Canton Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CC / USDT $0.12131 $0.12131 $0.12131 +2.06% 4.32M (USDT) Trade CC / USDC $0.12122 $0.12122 $0.12122 +1.95% 526.75K (USDT) Trade