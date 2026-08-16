Simons Cat (CAT) Technical Analysis Today The Simons Cat Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CAT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Simons Cat's analysis below. Sign Up

Simons Cat (CAT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.000001885 -- +13.48% +36.89% +4.49%

Simons Cat Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Simons Cat across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.000001894 0.000001893 R2 0.000001893 0.000001893 R1 0.000001893 0.000001893 PP 0.000001892 0.000001892 S1 0.000001892 0.000001892 S2 0.000001891 0.000001892 S3 0.000001891 0.000001891

Simons Cat Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.75M $10.62 M $11.37 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.21 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.23 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Simons Cat Capital Flow Net Inflow CATUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-25 $0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-24 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-22 $0.02 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Simons Cat (CAT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Simons Cat price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CAT / USDT $0.000001885 $0.000001885 $0.000001885 +0.37% 33.54B (USDT) Trade