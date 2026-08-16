Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Simons Cat, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Simons Cat, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About CAT

CAT Price Info

What is CAT

CAT Whitepaper

CAT Official Website

CAT Tokenomics

CAT Price Forecast

CAT History

CAT Buying Guide

CAT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CAT Spot

CAT USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Simons Cat (CAT) Technical Analysis Today

Simons Cat (CAT) Technical Analysis Today

The Simons Cat Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CAT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Simons Cat's analysis below.

Simons Cat (CAT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.000001885--+13.48%+36.89%+4.49%
Know more about Simons Cat Price

Simons Cat Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Simons Cat across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 3
Neutral 5
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 5Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.000001894
0.000001893
R2
0.000001893
0.000001893
R1
0.000001893
0.000001893
PP
0.000001892
0.000001892
S1
0.000001892
0.000001892
S2
0.000001891
0.000001892
S3
0.000001891
0.000001891

Simons Cat Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.75M
$10.62 M
$11.37 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.21 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.23 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Simons Cat Capital Flow

Net InflowCATUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-25$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-24-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-22$0.02 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Simons Cat

Trade Simons Cat (CAT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Simons Cat price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CAT/USDT
$0.000001885
$0.000001885$0.000001885
+0.37%
33.54B (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CAT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CAT
CAT
USD
USD

1 CAT = 0.000001885 USD