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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Cash Cat, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Cash Cat, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Technical Analysis Today

Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Technical Analysis Today

The Cash Cat Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CASHCAT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Cash Cat's analysis below.

Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1988--+83.17%+335.77%+695.20%
Know more about Cash Cat Price

Cash Cat Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Cash Cat across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 1
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 0Buy 13
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.19984
0.19983
R2
0.19983
0.19981
R1
0.1998
0.1998
PP
0.19979
0.19979
S1
0.19976
0.19977
S2
0.19975
0.19976
S3
0.19972
0.19975

Cash Cat Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.34M
$0.95 M
$1.29 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$3.12 M
3-Day Active Sells
$3.13 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$4.13 M
7-Day Active Sells
$4.16 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Cash Cat Capital Flow

Net InflowCASHCATUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.20
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.21
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.18
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.12
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.12

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Cash Cat

Trade Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Cash Cat price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CASHCAT/USDT
$0.1988
$0.1988$0.1988
-5.28%
28.33M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CASHCAT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CASHCAT
CASHCAT
USD
USD

1 CASHCAT = 0.1988 USD