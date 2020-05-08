Cashaa (CAS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cashaa (CAS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cashaa (CAS) Information Cashaa is the largest crypto-friendly neo-bank based in the UK banking hundreds of crypto businesses. It is started in 2016, as a P2P cash transfer service from the UK to Asia and Africa (CashAA), using Bitcoin. In late 2017 Cashaa decided to solve the banking issue for the entire crypto industry. Now they are ready with a crypto-friendly banking platform for old and new money. Official Website: https://www.cashaa.com/ Whitepaper: https://cashaa.com/Cashaa%20Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x780207b8c0fdc32cf60e957415bfa1f2d4d9718c Buy CAS Now!

Cashaa (CAS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cashaa (CAS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.74M $ 1.74M $ 1.74M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.74M $ 1.74M $ 1.74M All-Time High: $ 0.248 $ 0.248 $ 0.248 All-Time Low: $ 0.000986640148312823 $ 0.000986640148312823 $ 0.000986640148312823 Current Price: $ 0.001741 $ 0.001741 $ 0.001741 Learn more about Cashaa (CAS) price

Cashaa (CAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cashaa (CAS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CAS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CAS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CAS's tokenomics, explore CAS token's live price!

How to Buy CAS Interested in adding Cashaa (CAS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CAS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy CAS on MEXC now!

Cashaa (CAS) Price History Analyzing the price history of CAS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CAS Price History now!

CAS Price Prediction Want to know where CAS might be heading? Our CAS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CAS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!