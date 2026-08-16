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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Cap, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Cap, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Cap (CAP) Technical Analysis Today

Cap (CAP) Technical Analysis Today

The Cap Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CAP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Cap's analysis below.

Cap (CAP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.06944--+0.36%+215.92%+2,677.60%
Know more about Cap Price

Cap Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Cap across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 4
Buy 4
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 0Buy 2
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.06953
0.06951
R2
0.06951
0.06949
R1
0.0695
0.06949
PP
0.06948
0.06948
S1
0.06947
0.06946
S2
0.06945
0.06946
S3
0.06944
0.06945

Cap Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.95M
$5.55 M
$6.50 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.86 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.88 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$3.70 M
7-Day Active Sells
$3.67 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Cap Capital Flow

Net InflowCAPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.02 M0.07
2026-08-25-$0.04 M0.07
2026-08-24$0.27 M0.07
2026-08-23$0.28 M0.07
2026-08-22$0.18 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Cap

Trade Cap (CAP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Cap price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CAP/USDT
$0.06948
$0.06948$0.06948
+0.69%
940.44K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CAP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CAP
CAP
USD
USD

1 CAP = 0.06944 USD