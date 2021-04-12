Bunny (BUNNY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bunny (BUNNY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bunny (BUNNY) Information PancakeBunny is a decentralized finance (DeFi) yield aggregator and optimizer for the Binance Smart Chan and Ethereum (ETH), which is used for PancakeSwap (CAKE). The PancakeBunny protocol gives farmers the opportunity to multiply their tokens. Official Website: https://pancakebunny.finance Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xc9849e6fdb743d08faee3e34dd2d1bc69ea11a51 Buy BUNNY Now!

Bunny (BUNNY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bunny (BUNNY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 32.83K $ 32.83K $ 32.83K Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 510.23K $ 510.23K $ 510.23K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 64.35K $ 64.35K $ 64.35K All-Time High: $ 666 $ 666 $ 666 All-Time Low: $ 0.04512060669859712 $ 0.04512060669859712 $ 0.04512060669859712 Current Price: $ 0.06435 $ 0.06435 $ 0.06435 Learn more about Bunny (BUNNY) price

Bunny (BUNNY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bunny (BUNNY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUNNY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUNNY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BUNNY's tokenomics, explore BUNNY token's live price!

How to Buy BUNNY Interested in adding Bunny (BUNNY) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BUNNY, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BUNNY on MEXC now!

Bunny (BUNNY) Price History Analyzing the price history of BUNNY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BUNNY Price History now!

BUNNY Price Prediction Want to know where BUNNY might be heading? Our BUNNY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BUNNY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!