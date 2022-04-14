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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on The Bull, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on The Bull, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About BULLCOIN

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The Bull (BULLCOIN) Technical Analysis Today

The Bull (BULLCOIN) Technical Analysis Today

The The Bull Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BULLCOIN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about The Bull's analysis below.

The Bull (BULLCOIN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.004528--+109.43%+201.86%+201.86%
Know more about The Bull Price

The Bull Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of The Bull across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 3
Buy 14
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 5Neutral 3Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.004654
0.004651
R2
0.004651
0.004647
R1
0.004644
0.004645
PP
0.004641
0.004641
S1
0.004634
0.004637
S2
0.004631
0.004635
S3
0.004624
0.004631

The Bull Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.03 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.16 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.16 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.32 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.33 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

The Bull Capital Flow

Net InflowBULLCOINUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about The Bull

Trade The Bull (BULLCOIN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live The Bull price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BULLCOIN/USD1
$0.004527
$0.004527$0.004527
-10.71%
14.13M (USDT)
BULLCOIN/USDT
$0.004518
$0.004518$0.004518
-9.42%
19.07M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BULLCOIN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BULLCOIN
BULLCOIN
USD
USD

1 BULLCOIN = 0.004528 USD