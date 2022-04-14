The Bull (BULLCOIN) Technical Analysis Today The The Bull Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BULLCOIN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about The Bull's analysis below. Sign Up

The Bull (BULLCOIN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.004528 -- +109.43% +201.86% +201.86%

The Bull Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of The Bull across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 3 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 3 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.004654 0.004651 R2 0.004651 0.004647 R1 0.004644 0.004645 PP 0.004641 0.004641 S1 0.004634 0.004637 S2 0.004631 0.004635 S3 0.004624 0.004631

The Bull Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.03 M $0.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.16 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.16 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.32 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.33 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. The Bull Capital Flow Net Inflow BULLCOINUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade The Bull (BULLCOIN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live The Bull price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BULLCOIN / USD1 $0.004527 $0.004527 $0.004527 -10.71% 14.13M (USDT) Trade BULLCOIN / USDT $0.004518 $0.004518 $0.004518 -9.42% 19.07M (USDT) Trade