BULLA (BULLA) Technical Analysis Today The BULLA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BULLA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BULLA's analysis below. Sign Up

BULLA (BULLA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0161 -- -9.77% +44.78% +184.95%

BULLA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BULLA across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 3 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.016078 0.016078 R2 0.016078 0.016077 R1 0.016077 0.016077 PP 0.016077 0.016077 S1 0.016076 0.016076 S2 0.016076 0.016076 S3 0.016075 0.016076

BULLA Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.18M $1.27 M $1.45 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.13 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.13 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.63 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.65 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BULLA Capital Flow Net Inflow BULLAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BULLA (BULLA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BULLA price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BULLA / USDT $0.0161 $0.0161 $0.0161 -0.03% 15.00M (USDT) Trade