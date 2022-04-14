Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BeatSwap, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BeatSwap, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About BTX

BTX Price Info

What is BTX

BTX Whitepaper

BTX Official Website

BTX Tokenomics

BTX Price Forecast

BTX History

BTX Buying Guide

BTX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BTX Spot

BTX USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BeatSwap (BTX) Technical Analysis Today

BeatSwap (BTX) Technical Analysis Today

The BeatSwap Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BTX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BeatSwap's analysis below.

BeatSwap (BTX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.034287---2.34%+25.23%+128.09%
Know more about BeatSwap Price

BeatSwap Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BeatSwap across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 9
Neutral 4
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03396
0.0339
R2
0.0339
0.03387
R1
0.03387
0.03385
PP
0.03381
0.03381
S1
0.03378
0.03378
S2
0.03372
0.03376
S3
0.03369
0.03372

BeatSwap Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.03 M
$0.04 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

BeatSwap Capital Flow

Net InflowBTXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about BeatSwap

Trade BeatSwap (BTX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live BeatSwap price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BTX/USDT
$0.03432
$0.03432$0.03432
+0.03%
10.58M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BTX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BTX
BTX
USD
USD

1 BTX = 0.034287 USD