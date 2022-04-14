BeatSwap (BTX) Technical Analysis Today The BeatSwap Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BTX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BeatSwap's analysis below. Sign Up

BeatSwap (BTX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.034287 -- -2.34% +25.23% +128.09%

BeatSwap Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BeatSwap across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 4 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03396 0.0339 R2 0.0339 0.03387 R1 0.03387 0.03385 PP 0.03381 0.03381 S1 0.03378 0.03378 S2 0.03372 0.03376 S3 0.03369 0.03372

BeatSwap Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.03 M $0.04 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.00 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BeatSwap Capital Flow Net Inflow BTXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BeatSwap (BTX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BeatSwap price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BTX / USDT $0.03432 $0.03432 $0.03432 +0.03% 10.58M (USDT) Trade