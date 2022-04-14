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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bitway, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bitway, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Bitway (BTW) Technical Analysis Today

Bitway (BTW) Technical Analysis Today

The Bitway Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BTW's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bitway's analysis below.

Bitway (BTW) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.386786---2.78%+427.28%+2,747.15%
Know more about Bitway Price

Bitway Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitway across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 19
Neutral 2
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 5Neutral 2Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.39329
0.3926
R2
0.3926
0.39181
R1
0.39123
0.39133
PP
0.39054
0.39054
S1
0.38917
0.38975
S2
0.38848
0.38927
S3
0.38711
0.38848

Bitway Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.77M
$5.77 M
$6.54 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.11M
3-Day Active Buys
$17.63 M
3-Day Active Sells
$17.73 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.89M
7-Day Active Buys
$106.38 M
7-Day Active Sells
$105.49 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Bitway Capital Flow

Net InflowBTWUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Bitway

Trade Bitway (BTW) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bitway price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BTW/USDT
$0.386786
$0.386786$0.386786
-13.17%
1.92M (USDT)
BTW/USDC
$0.377341
$0.377341$0.377341
-14.36%
125.57K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BTW-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BTW
BTW
USD
USD

1 BTW = 0.386786 USD