BSX Protocol (BSX) Information "BSX is developing the fastest, simplest, and most secure perpetuals DEX on the market. BSX runs on the Base L2, a custom Ethereum rollup built using the Optimism stack. It integrates an off-chain central limit order book for efficient trade matching with on-chain settlement via smart contracts on Ethereum L2. This design delivers a high-performance, low-latency trading experience akin to centralized exchanges while preserving the security and transparency of decentralized systems. BSX is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and other prominent crypto VC investors and builders, with Arthur Hayes is BSX advisor from day 1. BSX is built by ex-Coinbase, Kraken, and FalconX team." Official Website: https://www.bsx.exchange/ Whitepaper: https://api-docs.bsx.exchange/reference/general-information Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/address/0xD47F3E45B23b7594F5d5e1CcFde63237c60BE49e Buy BSX Now!

BSX Protocol (BSX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BSX Protocol (BSX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.51M $ 2.51M $ 2.51M Total Supply: $ 998.00M $ 998.00M $ 998.00M Circulating Supply: $ 189.48M $ 189.48M $ 189.48M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.20M $ 13.20M $ 13.20M All-Time High: $ 0.44982 $ 0.44982 $ 0.44982 All-Time Low: $ 0.006060071215687439 $ 0.006060071215687439 $ 0.006060071215687439 Current Price: $ 0.01323 $ 0.01323 $ 0.01323 Learn more about BSX Protocol (BSX) price

BSX Protocol (BSX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BSX Protocol (BSX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BSX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BSX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BSX's tokenomics, explore BSX token's live price!

