Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Broccoli, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Broccoli, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About BROCCOLIF3B

BROCCOLIF3B Price Info

What is BROCCOLIF3B

BROCCOLIF3B Official Website

BROCCOLIF3B Tokenomics

BROCCOLIF3B Price Forecast

BROCCOLIF3B History

BROCCOLIF3B Buying Guide

BROCCOLIF3B-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BROCCOLIF3B Spot

BROCCOLIF3B USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) Technical Analysis Today

Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) Technical Analysis Today

The Broccoli Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BROCCOLIF3B's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Broccoli's analysis below.

Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.005993---7.21%+12.31%+18.83%
Know more about Broccoli Price

Broccoli Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Broccoli across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 1
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.006045
0.006042
R2
0.006042
0.00604
R1
0.00604
0.006039
PP
0.006037
0.006037
S1
0.006035
0.006035
S2
0.006032
0.006034
S3
0.00603
0.006032

Broccoli Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.17M
$7.25 M
$7.42 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Broccoli Capital Flow

Net InflowBROCCOLIF3BUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Broccoli

Trade Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Broccoli price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BROCCOLIF3B/USDT
$0.005993
$0.005993$0.005993
+0.15%
12.97M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BROCCOLIF3B-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BROCCOLIF3B
BROCCOLIF3B
USD
USD

1 BROCCOLIF3B = 0.005993 USD