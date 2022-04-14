CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI) Technical Analysis Today The CZ S DOG Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BROCCOLI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CZ S DOG's analysis below. Sign Up

CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01743 -- +12.59% +37.13% +23.79%

CZ S DOG Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CZ S DOG across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 6 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 4 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01741 0.01741 R2 0.01741 0.0174 R1 0.0174 0.0174 PP 0.0174 0.0174 S1 0.01739 0.01739 S2 0.01739 0.01739 S3 0.01738 0.01739

CZ S DOG Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.52M $4.16 M $3.64 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.13 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.14 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. CZ S DOG Capital Flow Net Inflow BROCCOLIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade CZ S DOG (BROCCOLI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live CZ S DOG price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BROCCOLI / USDT $0.0174 $0.0174 $0.0174 +1.04% 9.94M (USDT) Trade