BRL (BRL) Technical Analysis Today The BRL Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BRL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BRL's analysis below. Sign Up

BRL (BRL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1935 -- +1.09% -0.06% -2.08%

BRL Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BRL across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 18 Buy 1 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 1 Neutral 13 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 6 Neutral 5 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1938 0.1937 R2 0.1937 0.1937 R1 0.1937 0.1937 PP 0.1936 0.1936 S1 0.1936 0.1936 S2 0.1935 0.1936 S3 0.1935 0.1935

BRL Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.12M $4.06 M $4.18 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BRL Capital Flow Net Inflow BRLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BRL (BRL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BRL price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BRL / USDT $0.1935 $0.1935 $0.1935 -0.10% 1.58M (USDT) Trade