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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Brevis, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Brevis, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Brevis (BREV) Technical Analysis Today

Brevis (BREV) Technical Analysis Today

The Brevis Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BREV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Brevis's analysis below.

Brevis (BREV) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.07094--+11.29%-5.52%-34.32%
Know more about Brevis Price

Brevis Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Brevis across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 1
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.07095
0.07094
R2
0.07094
0.07093
R1
0.07092
0.07092
PP
0.07092
0.07092
S1
0.0709
0.07091
S2
0.07089
0.0709
S3
0.07088
0.07089

Brevis Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.96M
$5.70 M
$6.67 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Brevis Capital Flow

Net InflowBREVUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-25-$0.03 M0.07
2026-08-24$0.01 M0.07
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-22$0.01 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Brevis

Trade Brevis (BREV) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Brevis price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BREV/USDT
$0.07094
$0.07094$0.07094
-0.40%
740.84K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BREV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BREV
BREV
USD
USD

1 BREV = 0.07094 USD