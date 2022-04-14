BitBrawl (BRAWL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BitBrawl (BRAWL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BitBrawl (BRAWL) Information BitBrawl is an innovative, blockchain-based fighting game on Solana where the digital collectibles you love come to life as playable fighters. Players brawl with renowned NFT collections like DeGods, y00ts, MadLads, and MAYC, along with 20+ other NFT characters. Official Website: https://brawlailayer.org/ Whitepaper: https://bitbrawl.gitbook.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/5mdBkZ4dTP94SE7PyiuWseTDAd1kYxSk6oYaWB7186s7 Buy BRAWL Now!

BitBrawl (BRAWL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BitBrawl (BRAWL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 147.93K $ 147.93K $ 147.93K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 8.81B $ 8.81B $ 8.81B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 168.00K $ 168.00K $ 168.00K All-Time High: $ 0.013 $ 0.013 $ 0.013 All-Time Low: $ 0.000012714975571548 $ 0.000012714975571548 $ 0.000012714975571548 Current Price: $ 0.0000168 $ 0.0000168 $ 0.0000168 Learn more about BitBrawl (BRAWL) price

BitBrawl (BRAWL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BitBrawl (BRAWL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRAWL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRAWL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRAWL's tokenomics, explore BRAWL token's live price!

