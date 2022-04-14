Bongo Cat (BONGO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bongo Cat (BONGO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bongo Cat (BONGO) Information Bongo Cat is an iconic, globally recognized character known for its playful bongo-drumming antics. The BONGO token is a community-led, fair launch meme coin created for fans of Bongo Cat everywhere, bringing together a worldwide network of supporters who share a love for memes and community-driven projects. Unlike other tokens, BONGO has no presale, team tokens, or centralized control, making it a truly open and transparent project for the people. With BONGO, the fun and rhythm of the bongos never stop, inviting everyone to join the beat in a lighthearted, inclusive way. Official Website: https://thebongocat.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HUdqc5MR5h3FssESabPnQ1GTgTcPvnNudAuLj5J6a9sU

Bongo Cat (BONGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bongo Cat (BONGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 999.75M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.68M All-Time High: $ 0.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.000004904838423675 Current Price: $ 0.00768

Bongo Cat (BONGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bongo Cat (BONGO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BONGO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BONGO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

