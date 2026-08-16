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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bubblemaps, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bubblemaps, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Bubblemaps (BMT) Technical Analysis Today

Bubblemaps (BMT) Technical Analysis Today

The Bubblemaps Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BMT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bubblemaps's analysis below.

Bubblemaps (BMT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01739--+8.01%+46.62%+12.84%
Know more about Bubblemaps Price

Bubblemaps Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bubblemaps across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 3
Neutral 5
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 1Buy 12
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 4Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01714
0.01712
R2
0.01712
0.01711
R1
0.01711
0.0171
PP
0.01709
0.01709
S1
0.01708
0.01708
S2
0.01706
0.01707
S3
0.01705
0.01706

Bubblemaps Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.46M
$5.91 M
$6.37 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.32 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.28 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.03 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.02 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Bubblemaps Capital Flow

Net InflowBMTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-25-$0.05 M0.02
2026-08-24$0.04 M0.02
2026-08-23$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-22-$0.11 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Bubblemaps

Trade Bubblemaps (BMT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bubblemaps price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BMT/USDT
$0.01739
$0.01739$0.01739
+7.27%
10.77M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BMT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BMT
BMT
USD
USD

1 BMT = 0.01739 USD