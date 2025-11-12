BlockBuddies (BLBD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BlockBuddies (BLBD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 199.80K
All-Time High: $ 500
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.0001998

BlockBuddies (BLBD) Information BlockBuddies is a Web3-powered drop puzzle game where players match and clear adorable monster blocks across hundreds of vibrant stages. Combined with character-driven storytelling and sustainable tokenomics, it's a new kind of crypto gaming experience. BlockBuddies is a Web3-powered drop puzzle game where players match and clear adorable monster blocks across hundreds of vibrant stages. Combined with character-driven storytelling and sustainable tokenomics, it's a new kind of crypto gaming experience. Official Website: https://www.blockbuddies.site/landing Whitepaper: https://blockbuddies.gitbook.io/blockbuddies-docs Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xcaf6cc15119f1eb78836544d926a5a5650ba9dae

BlockBuddies (BLBD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BlockBuddies (BLBD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLBD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLBD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLBD's tokenomics, explore BLBD token's live price!

