Bitbull (BITBULL) Information BITBULL brings sound money to the world, fulfilling the original promise of Bitcoin as "Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash". Merchants and users are empowered with low fees and reliable confirmations. The future shines brightly with unrestricted growth, global adoption, permissionless innovation, and decentralisation. Official Website: https://bitbull21.co/ Whitepaper: https://bitbull21.co/white-paper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xf45b4f064e28214cc60ee812246b14ecd4323575 Buy BITBULL Now!

Bitbull (BITBULL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bitbull (BITBULL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.19K $ 8.19K $ 8.19K All-Time High: $ 150 $ 150 $ 150 All-Time Low: $ 0.000290161883059232 $ 0.000290161883059232 $ 0.000290161883059232 Current Price: $ 0.00039 $ 0.00039 $ 0.00039 Learn more about Bitbull (BITBULL) price

Bitbull (BITBULL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bitbull (BITBULL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BITBULL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BITBULL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BITBULL's tokenomics, explore BITBULL token's live price!

