Moonbirds (BIRB) Technical Analysis Today The Moonbirds Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BIRB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Moonbirds's analysis below. Sign Up

Moonbirds (BIRB) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.05667 -- +10.68% -4.13% -49.13%

Moonbirds Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Moonbirds across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.05668 0.05665 R2 0.05665 0.05664 R1 0.05664 0.05663 PP 0.05661 0.05661 S1 0.0566 0.0566 S2 0.05657 0.05659 S3 0.05656 0.05657

Moonbirds Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.01M $5.75 M $6.77 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.08 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.20 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Moonbirds Capital Flow Net Inflow BIRBUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.06 2026-08-25 $0.05 M 0.06 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.05 2026-08-23 $0.03 M 0.06 2026-08-22 $0.06 M 0.06 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Moonbirds (BIRB) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Moonbirds price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BIRB / USDT $0.0567 $0.0567 $0.0567 -1.06% 1.01M (USDT) Trade BIRB / USDC $0.05675 $0.05675 $0.05675 +0.49% 14.73M (USDT) Trade