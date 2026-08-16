BIO Protocol (BIO) Technical Analysis Today The BIO Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BIO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BIO Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

BIO Protocol (BIO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02937 -- +18.95% +12.14% -10.33%

BIO Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BIO Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 3 Neutral 9 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 2 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 7 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02935 0.02934 R2 0.02934 0.02933 R1 0.02933 0.02933 PP 0.02932 0.02932 S1 0.02931 0.02931 S2 0.0293 0.02931 S3 0.02929 0.0293

BIO Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.36M $3.04 M $2.69 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.11 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.10 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.59 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.60 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BIO Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow BIOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-25 -$0.05 M 0.03 2026-08-24 -$0.17 M 0.03 2026-08-23 -$0.54 M 0.03 2026-08-22 $0.06 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BIO Protocol (BIO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BIO Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BIO / USDT $0.02937 $0.02937 $0.02937 -0.22% 3.82M (USDT) Trade BIO / USDC $0.02937 $0.02937 $0.02937 -0.33% 1.82M (USDT) Trade