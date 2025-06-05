What is BETTY ON BOOP (BETTY)

$BETTY is the first token launched on the Boop platform, named after Bender's girlfriend in the animated series Futurama. As the first meme coin on Boop, $BETTY blends nostalgia with platform storytelling and is seen as a promising early-stage project.

BETTY ON BOOP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



People Also Ask: Other Questions About BETTY ON BOOP What is the price of BETTY ON BOOP (BETTY) today? The live price of BETTY ON BOOP (BETTY) is 0.00006676 USD . What is the market cap of BETTY ON BOOP (BETTY)? The current market cap of BETTY ON BOOP is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BETTY by its real-time market price of 0.00006676 USD . What is the circulating supply of BETTY ON BOOP (BETTY)? The current circulating supply of BETTY ON BOOP (BETTY) is -- USD . What was the highest price of BETTY ON BOOP (BETTY)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of BETTY ON BOOP (BETTY) is 0.004356 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BETTY ON BOOP (BETTY)? The 24-hour trading volume of BETTY ON BOOP (BETTY) is $ 55.67K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

