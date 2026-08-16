BERA (BERA) Technical Analysis Today The BERA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BERA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BERA's analysis below. Sign Up

BERA (BERA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1814 -- +21.66% +1.05% -50.78%

BERA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BERA across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 6 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1816 0.1815 R2 0.1815 0.1814 R1 0.1814 0.1814 PP 0.1813 0.1813 S1 0.1812 0.1812 S2 0.1811 0.1812 S3 0.181 0.1811

BERA Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.31M $3.85 M $4.16 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.15 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $1.28 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.30 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BERA Capital Flow Net Inflow BERAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.18 2026-08-25 -$0.02 M 0.18 2026-08-24 -$0.16 M 0.19 2026-08-23 -$0.25 M 0.19 2026-08-22 -$1.08 M 0.19 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BERA (BERA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BERA price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BERA / USDT $0.1814 $0.1814 $0.1814 -0.32% 467.57K (USDT) Trade BERA / USDC $0.1815 $0.1815 $0.1815 -0.21% 294.08K (USDT) Trade