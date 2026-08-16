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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BERA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BERA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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BERA (BERA) Technical Analysis Today

BERA (BERA) Technical Analysis Today

The BERA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BERA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BERA's analysis below.

BERA (BERA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1814--+21.66%+1.05%-50.78%
Know more about BERA Price

BERA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BERA across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 6
Buy 8
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 5Neutral 2Buy 7
Technical Indicators:Strong SellSell 7Neutral 4Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1816
0.1815
R2
0.1815
0.1814
R1
0.1814
0.1814
PP
0.1813
0.1813
S1
0.1812
0.1812
S2
0.1811
0.1812
S3
0.181
0.1811

BERA Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.31M
$3.85 M
$4.16 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.19 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.15 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.28 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.30 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

BERA Capital Flow

Net InflowBERAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.18
2026-08-25-$0.02 M0.18
2026-08-24-$0.16 M0.19
2026-08-23-$0.25 M0.19
2026-08-22-$1.08 M0.19

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about BERA

Trade BERA (BERA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live BERA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BERA/USDT
$0.1814
$0.1814$0.1814
-0.32%
467.57K (USDT)
BERA/USDC
$0.1815
$0.1815$0.1815
-0.21%
294.08K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BERA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BERA
BERA
USD
USD

1 BERA = 0.1814 USD