What is Beoble (BBL)

Beoble is a communication infrastructure and ecosystem that allows users to chat between wallets. Our product includes a web-based chat app as well as a toolkit that allows Dapps to integrate.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Beoble What is Beoble (BBL)? Beoble (BBL) is a decentralized communication platform that redefines messaging in the Web3 era by prioritizing security and privacy. With features like NFT stickers, token-gated chats, and a native token (BBL) that incentivizes ongoing communication, Beoble offers a unique messaging experience. What sets Beoble apart from traditional messaging platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp? Beoble sets itself apart from traditional messaging platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp by prioritizing security, privacy, and innovation in the web3 era. Unlike centralized platforms, Beoble utilizes decentralized networks like IPFS and Arweave to store data securely, ensuring resilience against attacks and maintaining user privacy. How does Beoble prioritize security and privacy in its messaging platform? Beoble prioritizes security and privacy in its messaging platform by utilizing decentralized networks like IPFS and Arweave for data storage, ensuring resilience against attacks and encryption for user data confidentiality. The platform leverages the Communication Delivery Graph (CDG) to guarantee end-to-end encrypted message delivery paths, maintaining privacy between sender and receiver. Beoble also enables users to create decentralized identities (DID) and sync contacts from other networks, eliminating the need for a central authority. What are the key features of Beoble's messaging platform? Beoble's messaging platform offers a unique blend of traditional chat features and innovative web3 services. Users can interact directly via their crypto wallets, with basic chat functions like text, file sharing, and emojis. The platform also introduces NFT stickers, token-gated chats, and spam filtering by on-chain data. Users can earn BBL points through active participation in chatrooms and completing loyalty tasks. The Follow feature allows users to track wallets and receive tailored recommendations, while the Discover tab encourages community-building by automatically adding users to relevant chatrooms. How does Beoble utilize decentralized networks like IPFS and Arweave for data storage? Beoble utilizes decentralized networks like IPFS and Arweave for data storage to enhance security and privacy for its users. By storing data on decentralized networks, Beoble ensures that user information is distributed across numerous nodes, making it more resilient against attacks. Encryption on these networks also guarantees the privacy and confidentiality of user data. Can users earn rewards on Beoble's platform? Yes, users can earn rewards on Beoble's platform by actively participating in chatrooms and completing loyalty tasks. By engaging in chatrooms, sharing messages, reacting to messages, and completing daily and weekly tasks, users can earn BBL points. These points can be accumulated to receive benefits such as future airdrops or access to premium features. How does Beoble's Communication Delivery Graph (CDG) enhance message delivery and security? Beoble's Communication Delivery Graph (CDG) enhances message delivery and security by prioritizing privacy and security in the web3 messaging experience. The CDG ensures end-to-end multi-layered encrypted message delivery paths, guaranteeing that only the sender and receiver can access message content. This cutting-edge network design allows users to retain full control and ownership over their data throughout the process. Additionally, Beoble leverages decentralized networks for data storage, further bolstering security measures. The CDG's efficient message delivery performance can easily scale, thanks to its decentralized approach, enabling anyone to become a node operator. What unique features does Beoble offer for web3 communication? Beoble offers unique features for web3 communication, such as NFT stickers and token-gated chats, setting it apart from traditional messaging platforms. By leveraging decentralized networks like IPFS and Arweave, Beoble ensures unparalleled security and privacy for users. The platform incentivizes ongoing communication through its native token, BBL, and offers a comprehensive messaging experience with familiar features like stickers and emojis, as well as innovative web3 services. Users can earn rewards through active participation and engage in encrypted group chats and DMs. How does Beoble's Follow function work? Beoble's Follow function allows users to add contacts to their list and receive personalized recommendations for users and chatrooms based on who they follow. Users can track wallets and join chatrooms to discuss transactions together. What is the BBL token? The BBL token is the native token of Beoble, a decentralized communication platform that prioritizes security and privacy in web3 messaging. Users can earn BBL points by actively participating in chatrooms and completing loyalty tasks, which can be used to access premium features or receive future airdrops.

