What is BASEDD House (BASEDD)

$BASEDD is a token launched by @SolJakey and driven by @SUPERBASEDD, blending livestreaming with creator tokenomics. Users can mint tokens on pump.fun, go live, and compete on basedd.house for a chance to earn $BASEDD. @SUPERBASEDD is a unique Solana-based project that combines crypto publishing, NFT fundraising, and digital art collecting.

BASEDD House Price Prediction

BASEDD House Price History

BASEDD House (BASEDD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BASEDD House (BASEDD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BASEDD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BASEDD House (BASEDD)

BASEDD to Local Currencies

1 BASEDD to VND ₫ 120.5227 1 BASEDD to AUD A$ 0.0070074 1 BASEDD to GBP ￡ 0.0033434 1 BASEDD to EUR € 0.003893 1 BASEDD to USD $ 0.00458 1 BASEDD to MYR RM 0.0194192 1 BASEDD to TRY ₺ 0.181368 1 BASEDD to JPY ¥ 0.6625886 1 BASEDD to RUB ₽ 0.3589346 1 BASEDD to INR ₹ 0.393422 1 BASEDD to IDR Rp 75.0819552 1 BASEDD to KRW ₩ 6.214373 1 BASEDD to PHP ₱ 0.2602814 1 BASEDD to EGP ￡E. 0.229229 1 BASEDD to BRL R$ 0.0251442 1 BASEDD to CAD C$ 0.0062746 1 BASEDD to BDT ৳ 0.5597218 1 BASEDD to NGN ₦ 7.0897484 1 BASEDD to UAH ₴ 0.1910776 1 BASEDD to VES Bs 0.47174 1 BASEDD to PKR Rs 1.3040634 1 BASEDD to KZT ₸ 2.3681348 1 BASEDD to THB ฿ 0.1493996 1 BASEDD to TWD NT$ 0.1348352 1 BASEDD to AED د.إ 0.0168086 1 BASEDD to CHF Fr 0.003664 1 BASEDD to HKD HK$ 0.0359072 1 BASEDD to MAD .د.م 0.0416322 1 BASEDD to MXN $ 0.0869742 1 BASEDD to PLN zł 0.016717

BASEDD House Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BASEDD House What is the price of BASEDD House (BASEDD) today? The live price of BASEDD House (BASEDD) is 0.00458 USD . What is the market cap of BASEDD House (BASEDD)? The current market cap of BASEDD House is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BASEDD by its real-time market price of 0.00458 USD . What is the circulating supply of BASEDD House (BASEDD)? The current circulating supply of BASEDD House (BASEDD) is -- USD . What was the highest price of BASEDD House (BASEDD)? As of 2025-06-25 , the highest price of BASEDD House (BASEDD) is 0.006898 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BASEDD House (BASEDD)? The 24-hour trading volume of BASEDD House (BASEDD) is $ 57.02K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

