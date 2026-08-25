Lombard (BARD) Technical Analysis Today The Lombard Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BARD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Lombard's analysis below. Sign Up

Lombard (BARD) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1154 -- +11.28% -8.42% -44.36%

Lombard Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Lombard across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 3 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1154 0.1153 R2 0.1153 0.1153 R1 0.1153 0.1153 PP 0.1152 0.1152 S1 0.1152 0.1152 S2 0.1151 0.1152 S3 0.1151 0.1151

Lombard Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.93M $7.32 M $8.25 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.15 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Lombard Capital Flow Net Inflow BARDUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.01 M 0.12 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 0.12 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.12 2026-08-22 $0.02 M 0.12 2026-08-21 $0.02 M 0.12 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Lombard (BARD) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Lombard price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BARD / USDT $0.1156 $0.1156 $0.1156 -1.28% 607.29K (USDT) Trade