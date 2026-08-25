Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Technical Analysis Today The Lorenzo Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BANK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Lorenzo Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03572 -- -0.62% -91.08% +4.13%

Lorenzo Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Lorenzo Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 3 Neutral 8 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 3 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 5 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03573 0.03573 R2 0.03573 0.03572 R1 0.03572 0.03572 PP 0.03572 0.03572 S1 0.03571 0.03571 S2 0.03571 0.03571 S3 0.0357 0.03571

Lorenzo Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.18M $8.63 M $8.44 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $1.11 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.13 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $3.69 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.69 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Lorenzo Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow BANKUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.39 M 0.04 2026-08-24 -$0.12 M 0.04 2026-08-23 -$0.28 M 0.04 2026-08-22 -$0.55 M 0.04 2026-08-21 $0.01 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Lorenzo Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BANK / USDT $0.03572 $0.03572 $0.03572 -0.19% 22.41M (USDT) Trade BANK / USD1 $0.03572 $0.03572 $0.03572 -0.52% 1.54M (USDT) Trade