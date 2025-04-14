What is BAD AI (BADAI)

BAD enables the design, augmentation, and deployment of Al Agents with deep lore, on-chain transactional capabilities, API access, and modular decision trees powered by open-source Chain Graph technology.

BAD AI Price Prediction

BAD AI Price History

How to buy BAD AI (BADAI)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BAD AI What is the price of BAD AI (BADAI) today? The live price of BAD AI (BADAI) is 0.004388 USD . What is the market cap of BAD AI (BADAI)? The current market cap of BAD AI is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BADAI by its real-time market price of 0.004388 USD . What is the circulating supply of BAD AI (BADAI)? The current circulating supply of BAD AI (BADAI) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of BAD AI (BADAI)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of BAD AI (BADAI) is 0.085 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BAD AI (BADAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of BAD AI (BADAI) is $ 68.35K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

