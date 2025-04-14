Baby Swap Logo

Baby Swap (BABYSWAP) Live Price Chart

$0.001502
$0.001502$0.001502
-1.76%(1D)

BABYSWAP Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Baby Swap (BABYSWAP) today is 0.001502 USD with a current market cap of $ 932.59K USD. BABYSWAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Swap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 53.43K USD
- Baby Swap price change within the day is -1.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 620.90M USD

BABYSWAP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Baby Swap for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00002691-1.76%
30 Days$ -0.000086-5.42%
60 Days$ -0.001433-48.83%
90 Days$ -0.000982-39.54%
Baby Swap Price Change Today

Today, BABYSWAP recorded a change of $ -0.00002691 (-1.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Baby Swap 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000086 (-5.42%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Baby Swap 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BABYSWAP saw a change of $ -0.001433 (-48.83%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Baby Swap 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000982 (-39.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BABYSWAP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Baby Swap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001449
$ 0.001449$ 0.001449

$ 0.001603
$ 0.001603$ 0.001603

$ 4.5
$ 4.5$ 4.5

-0.47%

-1.76%

+7.28%

BABYSWAP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 932.59K
$ 932.59K$ 932.59K

$ 53.43K
$ 53.43K$ 53.43K

620.90M
620.90M 620.90M

What is Baby Swap (BABYSWAP)

BabySwap is the best AMM+NFT decentralized exchange for newborn projects on Binance Smart Chain, providing a more friendly trading experience and better project support.

Baby Swap Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Baby Swap, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BABYSWAP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Baby Swap Price History

Tracing BABYSWAP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BABYSWAP's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Baby Swap (BABYSWAP)

BABYSWAP to Local Currencies

1 BABYSWAP to VND
38.512782
1 BABYSWAP to AUD
A$0.00237316
1 BABYSWAP to GBP
0.00114152
1 BABYSWAP to EUR
0.00130674
1 BABYSWAP to USD
$0.001502
1 BABYSWAP to MYR
RM0.00662382
1 BABYSWAP to TRY
0.05710604
1 BABYSWAP to JPY
¥0.21468086
1 BABYSWAP to RUB
0.12705418
1 BABYSWAP to INR
0.12908188
1 BABYSWAP to IDR
Rp25.03332332
1 BABYSWAP to KRW
2.14264806
1 BABYSWAP to PHP
0.08571914
1 BABYSWAP to EGP
￡E.0.0769024
1 BABYSWAP to BRL
R$0.00884678
1 BABYSWAP to CAD
C$0.00207276
1 BABYSWAP to BDT
0.1821175
1 BABYSWAP to NGN
2.3917097
1 BABYSWAP to UAH
0.06204762
1 BABYSWAP to VES
Bs0.106642
1 BABYSWAP to PKR
Rs0.42024458
1 BABYSWAP to KZT
0.77461144
1 BABYSWAP to THB
฿0.05021186
1 BABYSWAP to TWD
NT$0.0487399
1 BABYSWAP to AED
د.إ0.00551234
1 BABYSWAP to CHF
Fr0.00121662
1 BABYSWAP to HKD
HK$0.0116405
1 BABYSWAP to MAD
.د.م0.01393856
1 BABYSWAP to MXN
$0.03043052

Baby Swap Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Baby Swap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Baby Swap Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Baby Swap

