Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on B3 Base, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on B3 Base, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About B3

B3 Price Info

What is B3

B3 Whitepaper

B3 Official Website

B3 Tokenomics

B3 Price Forecast

B3 History

B3 Buying Guide

B3-to-Fiat Currency Converter

B3 Spot

B3 USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

B3 Base (B3) Technical Analysis Today

B3 Base (B3) Technical Analysis Today

The B3 Base Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into B3's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about B3 Base's analysis below.

B3 Base (B3) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.000498--+21.46%+2.89%-40.79%
Know more about B3 Base Price

B3 Base Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of B3 Base across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 9
Neutral 4
Buy 13
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 2Buy 5
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 2Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0004978
0.0004977
R2
0.0004977
0.0004975
R1
0.0004974
0.0004974
PP
0.0004973
0.0004973
S1
0.000497
0.0004971
S2
0.0004969
0.000497
S3
0.0004966
0.0004969

B3 Base Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.77M
$14.08 M
$15.85 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.19 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.19 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

B3 Base Capital Flow

Net InflowB3USDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25$0.11 M0.00
2026-08-24-$0.07 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.23 M0.00
2026-08-21-$0.01 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about B3 Base

Trade B3 Base (B3) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live B3 Base price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
B3/USDT
$0.000498
$0.000498$0.000498
-0.59%
118.08M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

B3-to-USD Calculator

Amount

B3
B3
USD
USD

1 B3 = 0.000497 USD