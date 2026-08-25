B3 Base (B3) Technical Analysis Today The B3 Base Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into B3's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about B3 Base's analysis below. Sign Up

B3 Base (B3) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.000498 -- +21.46% +2.89% -40.79%

B3 Base Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of B3 Base across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 4 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0004978 0.0004977 R2 0.0004977 0.0004975 R1 0.0004974 0.0004974 PP 0.0004973 0.0004973 S1 0.000497 0.0004971 S2 0.0004969 0.000497 S3 0.0004966 0.0004969

B3 Base Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.77M $14.08 M $15.85 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.19 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. B3 Base Capital Flow Net Inflow B3USDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.11 M 0.00 2026-08-24 -$0.07 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.23 M 0.00 2026-08-21 -$0.01 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade B3 Base (B3) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live B3 Base price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume B3 / USDT $0.000498 $0.000498 $0.000498 -0.59% 118.08M (USDT) Trade