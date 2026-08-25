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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aztec, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aztec, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Aztec (AZTEC) Technical Analysis Today

Aztec (AZTEC) Technical Analysis Today

The Aztec Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AZTEC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Aztec's analysis below.

Aztec (AZTEC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01451--+20.51%+0.41%-41.73%
Know more about Aztec Price

Aztec Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Aztec across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 2
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01456
0.01455
R2
0.01455
0.01454
R1
0.01454
0.01454
PP
0.01453
0.01453
S1
0.01452
0.01452
S2
0.01451
0.01452
S3
0.0145
0.01451

Aztec Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.83M
$7.88 M
$8.71 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Aztec Capital Flow

Net InflowAZTECUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25$0.09 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.11 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-21-$0.09 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Aztec

Trade Aztec (AZTEC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aztec price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AZTEC/USDT
$0.01451
$0.01451$0.01451
-1.02%
4.74M (USDT)
AZTEC/USDC
$0.01451
$0.01451$0.01451
-1.15%
3.70M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AZTEC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AZTEC
AZTEC
USD
USD

1 AZTEC = 0.01451 USD