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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on AWE Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on AWE Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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AWE Network (AWE) Technical Analysis Today

AWE Network (AWE) Technical Analysis Today

The AWE Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AWE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about AWE Network's analysis below.

AWE Network (AWE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.06152--+4.37%+8.19%+13.67%
Know more about AWE Network Price

AWE Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of AWE Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 5
Buy 3
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 1Buy 0
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.06198
0.06196
R2
0.06196
0.06194
R1
0.06195
0.06194
PP
0.06193
0.06193
S1
0.06192
0.06191
S2
0.0619
0.06191
S3
0.06189
0.0619

AWE Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.02M
$1.80 M
$1.78 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

AWE Network Capital Flow

Net InflowAWEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.06
2026-08-24-$0.06 M0.06
2026-08-23$0.03 M0.06
2026-08-22-$0.06 M0.07
2026-08-21$0.06 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about AWE Network

Trade AWE Network (AWE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live AWE Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AWE/USDT
$0.06152
$0.06152$0.06152
-0.79%
897.55K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AWE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AWE
AWE
USD
USD

1 AWE = 0.06152 USD