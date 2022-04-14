ChainAware (AWARE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ChainAware (AWARE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ChainAware (AWARE) Information ChainAware is an AI-powered platform offering a real-time fraud detector, rug pull alerts, and a Wallet Auditor with a trust score (0-100) to help individual users confidently navigate Web3. By analyzing transaction histories, behavioral patterns, and liquidity pools, it predicts and flags high-risk interactions while also providing a credit score that opens doors to better lending rates and partnership opportunities. Official Website: https://ChainAware.ai Whitepaper: https://learn.chainaware.ai/how-to-use-chainaware.ai Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0xcf221109f45854ac52159420c543757fe84c113a Buy AWARE Now!

ChainAware (AWARE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ChainAware (AWARE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 234.21K $ 234.21K $ 234.21K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 36.83M $ 36.83M $ 36.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 636.00K $ 636.00K $ 636.00K All-Time High: $ 501 $ 501 $ 501 All-Time Low: $ 0.004813035134698013 $ 0.004813035134698013 $ 0.004813035134698013 Current Price: $ 0.00636 $ 0.00636 $ 0.00636 Learn more about ChainAware (AWARE) price

ChainAware (AWARE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ChainAware (AWARE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AWARE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AWARE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AWARE's tokenomics, explore AWARE token's live price!

How to Buy AWARE Interested in adding ChainAware (AWARE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AWARE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy AWARE on MEXC now!

ChainAware (AWARE) Price History Analyzing the price history of AWARE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore AWARE Price History now!

AWARE Price Prediction Want to know where AWARE might be heading? Our AWARE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AWARE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!