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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Avantis, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Avantis, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Avantis (AVNT) Technical Analysis Today

Avantis (AVNT) Technical Analysis Today

The Avantis Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AVNT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Avantis's analysis below.

Avantis (AVNT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.10304--+17.89%+13.05%-29.14%
Know more about Avantis Price

Avantis Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Avantis across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 2
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1031
0.103
R2
0.103
0.103
R1
0.103
0.103
PP
0.1029
0.1029
S1
0.1029
0.1029
S2
0.1028
0.1029
S3
0.1028
0.1028

Avantis Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.59M
$3.69 M
$4.28 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.35 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.35 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.09M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.90 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.98 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Avantis Capital Flow

Net InflowAVNTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25-$0.15 M0.10
2026-08-24-$0.02 M0.10
2026-08-23-$0.06 M0.10
2026-08-22-$0.21 M0.10
2026-08-21-$0.14 M0.10

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Avantis

Trade Avantis (AVNT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Avantis price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AVNT/USDT
$0.10308
$0.10308$0.10308
-1.63%
1.20M (USDT)
AVNT/USDC
$0.10312
$0.10312$0.10312
-1.53%
524.25K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AVNT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AVNT
AVNT
USD
USD

1 AVNT = 0.10304 USD