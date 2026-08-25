Avantis (AVNT) Technical Analysis Today The Avantis Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AVNT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Avantis's analysis below. Sign Up

Avantis (AVNT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.10304 -- +17.89% +13.05% -29.14%

Avantis Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Avantis across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1031 0.103 R2 0.103 0.103 R1 0.103 0.103 PP 0.1029 0.1029 S1 0.1029 0.1029 S2 0.1028 0.1029 S3 0.1028 0.1028

Avantis Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.59M $3.69 M $4.28 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.35 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.35 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.09M 7-Day Active Buys $1.90 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.98 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Avantis Capital Flow Net Inflow AVNTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 -$0.15 M 0.10 2026-08-24 -$0.02 M 0.10 2026-08-23 -$0.06 M 0.10 2026-08-22 -$0.21 M 0.10 2026-08-21 -$0.14 M 0.10 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Avantis (AVNT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Avantis price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AVNT / USDT $0.10308 $0.10308 $0.10308 -1.63% 1.20M (USDT) Trade AVNT / USDC $0.10312 $0.10312 $0.10312 -1.53% 524.25K (USDT) Trade