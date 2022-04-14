Aura (AURASOL) Technical Analysis Today The Aura Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AURASOL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Aura's analysis below. Sign Up

Aura (AURASOL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.016773 -- +67.19% +109.79% +9.83%

Aura Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Aura across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 2 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01725 0.01723 R2 0.01723 0.0172 R1 0.01719 0.01719 PP 0.01717 0.01717 S1 0.01713 0.01714 S2 0.01711 0.01713 S3 0.01707 0.01711

Aura Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.04M $0.13 M $0.16 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.03 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Aura Capital Flow Net Inflow AURASOLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Aura (AURASOL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aura price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AURASOL / USDT $0.01678 $0.01678 $0.01678 -2.02% 8.03M (USDT) Trade