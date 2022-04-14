Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aura, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aura, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About AURASOL

AURASOL Price Info

What is AURASOL

AURASOL Official Website

AURASOL Tokenomics

AURASOL Price Forecast

AURASOL History

AURASOL Buying Guide

AURASOL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

AURASOL Spot

AURASOL USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Aura (AURASOL) Technical Analysis Today

Aura (AURASOL) Technical Analysis Today

The Aura Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AURASOL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Aura's analysis below.

Aura (AURASOL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.016773--+67.19%+109.79%+9.83%
Know more about Aura Price

Aura Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Aura across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 2
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 6Neutral 2Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01725
0.01723
R2
0.01723
0.0172
R1
0.01719
0.01719
PP
0.01717
0.01717
S1
0.01713
0.01714
S2
0.01711
0.01713
S3
0.01707
0.01711

Aura Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.04M
$0.13 M
$0.16 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Aura Capital Flow

Net InflowAURASOLUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Aura

Trade Aura (AURASOL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aura price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AURASOL/USDT
$0.01678
$0.01678$0.01678
-2.02%
8.03M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AURASOL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AURASOL
AURASOL
USD
USD

1 AURASOL = 0.016773 USD