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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ASTEROID SHIBA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ASTEROID SHIBA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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ASTEROID SHIBA (ASTEROID) Technical Analysis Today

ASTEROID SHIBA (ASTEROID) Technical Analysis Today

The ASTEROID SHIBA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ASTEROID's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ASTEROID SHIBA's analysis below.

ASTEROID SHIBA (ASTEROID) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0000562---9.64%-21.49%-64.34%
Know more about ASTEROID SHIBA Price

ASTEROID SHIBA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ASTEROID SHIBA across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 19
Neutral 6
Buy 1
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 2Buy 0
Technical Indicators:Strong SellSell 7Neutral 4Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0000572
0.0000571
R2
0.0000571
0.0000571
R1
0.0000571
0.0000571
PP
0.000057
0.000057
S1
0.000057
0.000057
S2
0.0000569
0.000057
S3
0.0000569
0.0000569

ASTEROID SHIBA Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.17M
$0.54 M
$0.71 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.24 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.24 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.86 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.84 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

ASTEROID SHIBA Capital Flow

Net InflowASTEROIDUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about ASTEROID SHIBA

Trade ASTEROID SHIBA (ASTEROID) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ASTEROID SHIBA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ASTEROID/USDT
$0.00005624
$0.00005624$0.00005624
+0.50%
2.92B (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ASTEROID-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ASTEROID
ASTEROID
USD
USD

1 ASTEROID = 0.0000562 USD